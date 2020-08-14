I have always watched John Lewis closely and held him in the highest esteem. His determination and moral courage captured the nation during the civil rights movement.
The son of sharecroppers, one of the original Freedom Riders, chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, Lewis was also one of the keynote speakers at the March on Washington.
Two years later, at the age of 25, he led the march to Selma where he was beaten badly and suffered a fractured skull.
Lewis put his body on the line to advance equal rights for all people. He was assaulted often and arrested more than 40 times. “The Boy from Troy” then went on to serve 17 terms in Congress.
Lewis was an inspirational treasure, one of the great American heroes of the 20th century.
Perhaps more than anything, I was always impressed by Lewis’ unyielding commitment to nonviolence as the only way to bring about lasting social change. When asked why this was true, Richard Chávez, César’s brother, replied: “Because nonviolence liberates the oppressors instead of trampling on them.”
Lewis was not surprised that 55 years after Bloody Sunday, Americans were still fighting for equality. In his final words, just days before he died, he reminded us that democracy is not a state but an act: “Each generation must do its part to build the Beloved Community,” a world without poverty, racism and war.
He encouraged us to “let freedom ring,” to continue the struggle for equal rights for all people by means of aggressive non-violence.
The road ahead is steep and bumpy, but passable and possible. What was truly unimaginable was what Lewis and his fellow civil rights workers accomplished: John was born in a country where in many states he didn’t have the right to drink out of the same water fountain as white people did. Before he died, he received the Medal of Freedom from an African-American president who had been elected and re-elected in that same country.
Our task is to continue to combat racism relentlessly in all its manifestations, recognizing Black Lives Matter as the legitimate successor of the Civil Rights Movement. There can be no turning back and no relinquishing the following principle: “It is impossible to claim ‘All Lives Matter’ until ‘Black Lives Matter,’ because until ‘Black Lives Matter,’ all lives do not matter.”
Patrick Henry
Walla Walla