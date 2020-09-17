In recent months we have witnessed people in official and elected positions flaunt the law. When police, sheriffs and city council members choose to ignore the law or worse yet, urge others to do so, we are in a very sorry place.
Without observing the law, we can not sustain our democracy.
What is needed by all is a good civics lesson. Our system works when the public is respectful of the law. Towns bow to counties, counties bow to states and states agree to abide by national laws that supersede state’s rights.
Every state is represented at the federal level in our Congress with representatives elected by the citizens of their particular state.
Elected officials from the highest to the lowest rung on the ladder serve in that capacity 24-7. The job of a public servant does not end at the end of a 5 p.m. work day. Persons who seek elected offices must recognize that to do so means they become public servants.
Their job is to serve, and such service is one that means doing what is best for the common good.
When our local elected persons operate outside the law, we, the public, should not tolerate such behavior. The corrective will be to no longer elect them; until then, we should insist that they be censored or repudiated commensurate with the seriousness of what they have done.
An especially egregious offense has been committed by Walla Walla City Council member Myron Huie by arranging Loren Culp’s “Victory Rally Protest” in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions. We are all potential victims of the virus. Public endangerment is a serious offense. Huie must be held accountable.
Gayle Foster Bodorff
Walla Walla