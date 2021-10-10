Walla Walla is extremely fortunate that Terri Trick is running for re-election to our Walla Walla Public School Board. She is an outstanding and dedicated board member who has proven that she cares about meeting the needs of all students regardless of their abilities, backgrounds, and aspirations.
With transparency, research, and balance, Trick has helped our students, teachers, staff and families as they have bravely confronted COVID-19 and its challenges. At the same time, she has tackled ongoing issues, including upgrading facilities and improving our high school graduation rate.
In addition to Terri’s work as a school director, for 30 years, she has immersed herself in the education of our students. She is fully committed to the traditional values of service, listening, and equal opportunity for all.
This non-partisan election enables us to choose the very best candidate for the job. Terri Trick is that candidate, and I urge you to join me in voting for her.
Sharon Kaufman-Osborn
Walla Walla
