As the community and nation grapple with the consequences of vaccination mandates in the coming weeks, it is worthwhile to consider the context under which these events are occurring. We face an ongoing threat to our economy and our health from a virus that has claimed the lives of 700,000 Americans in 20 months.
Against this threat, we have a vaccine. The vaccine is safer than getting COVID-19. The vaccine gives better immunity than having COVID. The vaccine can decrease long-haul symptoms in people who have had COVID. The vaccine is safer in pregnancy than getting COVID.
I am concerned to hear of threatened quitting among our first responders and health care workers. What I am not hearing is their understanding of vaccination as an act of public benefit.
We value our first responders, and need them to be safe in their jobs; that is why it was prioritized for them to receive the vaccine first back in January. Now the Pfizer vaccine has been FDA approved, and has an abundant safety record.
In our current situation, vaccination needs to be a condition of employment in order to keep co-workers safe, and meet the public good.
Bruce Barga, M.D.
Walla Walla
