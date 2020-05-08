This week, the Union-Bulletin published an article based on information from the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health that can now be described as exaggerated rumors. This made its way across the country stating that our residents were having COVID parties.
It was retracted two days later by the health department but, as we’ve all heard, you can’t put toothpaste back in the tube. Now is the time for measured responses.
Our wonderful little town is dying and statements like this that turn into a national sensation do so much harm. Living in a rural community is a privilege, and it is time our local leaders start recognizing the gravity of this privilege.
With this privilege comes overwhelming responsibility. People in rural communities count on local authorities to inform us, to provide us with peace in a time of chaos.
Instead, what they did was build division in our community, set everyone on edge. That office needs to have more representatives from the community.
I’m sure those at the health department are all deep into this virus and they’ve probably lost perspective. Their office needs to bounce some things off ordinary people. People who maybe aren’t getting paid right now, people who aren’t getting big stimulus checks, business owners who care about the health of their community but have a broader perspective than they do.
There are large groups of people in this town suffering, and maybe those at the health department have never had to make payroll or had people relying on them for their very existence, so maybe they don’t know how one sentence can alter a very precious, fragile system that rural communities count on.
Do better. Ask for help — not just from a doctor or someone in the health-care system — talk to others who understand the privilege and responsibility of leading in a rural community. We need our leaders to lead.
Becky Schwartz
Walla Walla