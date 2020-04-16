Before you see the lights or hear the sirens of your first responders, you most likely have already interacted with the first first-responders.
Each time the residents of Walla Walla County call the 911 center (which, by the way, was over 85,000 times in 2019), the call is answered by the dedicated professionals of the Walla Walla Emergency Services Communications Center.
This is National Public Safety Telecommunications Week — a week dedicated to recognizing the men and women who work at 911 centers throughout the nation, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. In Walla Walla County that group of people is WESCOM — well trained, professional men and women devoted to answering your call when you need them most, providing calm in the chaos you might be in the middle of, demonstrating with each call that they have nerves of steel and hearts of gold.
I am extremely thankful for the professionals who work at WESCOM. They are the community’s first first-responders. They are the first ones you’ll talk to in the face of an emergency. They are the first ones who will hear your pain, your fear, your concern while at the same time remaining steady and calming you in order to gather the information necessary to dispatch the appropriate emergency responders.
Your hardworking dispatchers and public safety telecommunicators serve as a vital link between you and your local fire, medical and law enforcement agencies.
As the first first-responders, they are a crucial conduit to the help you need. The quality of emergency response all starts with WESCOM.
WESCOM has an amazing group of people working there. Longevity and, thus, experience is unheard of for such a stressful position. WESCOM has dispatchers who have dedicated their lives to serving the public, some for upwards of 25-30 years. I, for one, am extremely proud of the men and women who are our first first-responders.
Scott Bieber
Walla Walla police chief