Our country needs two stable political entities
As i was walking my dog Jake the other day in our beautiful Walla Walla Valley a question came floating across my mind. What has happened to the party of Lincoln?
The original Black Lives Matter party. The party that gave us President Eisenhower, a fair-minded hero for the ages. Fifty years in public service in both war and peace. Govenors such as Dan Evans of Washington and Tom McCall of Oregon.
All these men had great personal values and above all they believed in the absoluteness of our United States Constitution.
Today’s Republican Party is devoid of the foundational beliefs that in the past has made it a force in politics.
My hope in writing this letter is to inform my Republican friends of a new party that embraces the bedrock beliefs of our solid examples of the past.
The Lincoln Project will bring the shattered and fragmented party back to the forefront of American life. Back from a party of hate and lies to an institution of stability. Our wonderful country needs two stable political entities to move forward during these changing times.
Steven Leroy Rusch
Walla Walla