We, as a community, need to create a public U-Pick apple orchard that anyone and everyone is welcome to at any time — for free!
Now, how is this possible you may be wondering. Well, with help from local citizens, we can make this happen. High-schoolers can put in volunteer hours picking and pruning, grandmas can pick crispy fresh goodness to put in their apple pies, and kids can bond and create new friendships among the apple trees.
This would be yet another improvement to our lovely little town, making it even more beautiful and unique. Kind and willing people, such as myself, can provide pesticide and ladders for the public to help keep the apple trees healthy.
Where would spare apples go? Straight to the homeless shelter and women's center, my friend.
Where should we plant trees? We will gather and ask a fellow farmer if he would be so kind and give us his field permanently. I know, no need to thank me for this fabulous idea.
Izzy McNeil
Walla Walla