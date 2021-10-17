I am a conservative Christian who has researched in-depth each of the candidates who are running in Walla Walla this election.

The school board race really caught my attention, and after pouring over the four candidates information and backgrounds, I have come to the conclusion that Zana Carver and James Stovall are, hands-down, the two best candidates to vote for.

Zana Carver and James Stovall will encourage open, one-on-one dialogue with parents and the community.

Zana Carver and James Stovall are both about educating our kids, not indoctrinating them. They both have children in the public schools and see firsthand what is working and what needs to change. Each of them are upstanding community members and each one of them will help find common ground between parent concerns, the policies of our State Board of Education and the Washington Legislature.

Please, Walla Walla, help elect Zana Carver for School Board Director, Position 1, and James Stovall for Position 2 this election.

Our children need their voice.

Cathy Rasley

Walla Walla

