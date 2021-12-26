Once again, the giving season is upon us. Despite the endless asks from all quarters, there are some local do-gooders that could surely use your support, especially during the pandemic. Food banks, housing organizations, supporters of the marginalized, and helpers of those in need are my considerations, but you're entitled to choose your own.
Before contributing, you should ask those outfits what they use the money for. They are required by law to tell you, though you can't ask for "Director John Doe's salary." "General Fund" means salaries, for the most part, and some directors of 501(c)3 organizations make astronomically more than they should while their employees struggle. Call the organization and ask if you might make a directed contribution toward some aspect that better suits your good will.
After working in that sector a dozen years, I can testify many do good work while some only put up an image of community involvement. That said, these organizations should earn your trust before you support them.
Paul Franzmann
Walla Walla