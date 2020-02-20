Oregon governor wrong about dam breaching
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is way off the mark claiming that breaching the lower Snake River dams would “… improve overall survival two-to-three-fold… .” Either she does not know the truth or is getting bad advice from her fisheries managers.
Survival of juvenile salmon (including steelhead) through the lower Snake River is not the limiting factor. In the 1990s, the National Marine Fisheries Service passive integrated transponder tagged thousands of juvenile salmon at hatcheries and wild fish rearing areas to track their survival through the system.
They found there was high mortality before the fish reached Lower Granite Reservoir. In fact, it was proportional to the distance from each hatchery to the reservoir.
Salmon from Sawtooth Hatchery on the Salmon River traveled the greatest distance and suffered over 80% loss. Salmon from Dworshak Hatchery with the shortest distance, less than 40-miles, suffered over 40% loss.
Wild fish marked the summer before had over-wintered. The losses were so high through the winter and during spring migration to the reservoir that the project was abandoned.
National Marine Fisheries monitors survival through the reservoirs each year. It ranges from about 10 percent to 65 percent from Lower Granite Reservoir to below Bonneville Dam depending on the flow year.
Fish collected and transported by barge consistently survive at over 98 percent. In-river survival was so poor in 2001 that the fishery agencies declared the outmigration a total disaster — before they realized that 90 percent of the Snake River juvenile salmon had been transported.
In 2015, the fishery agencies relied more heavily on spill, and missed the bulk of the outmigration before they allowed transport. Adult returns were depressed for the next three years as a result.
Survival of juvenile fish past each dam is now over 95 percent, and survival of adults going upstream is over 99 percent from Ice Harbor Dam to the Idaho spawning grounds.
The misguided practice of the fishery agencies of relying on spill to get juvenile fish downstream decreases system survival of juvenile and adult fish by keeping them in gas supersaturated water for hundreds of miles.
Gov. Brown’s biggest mistake is forgetting that many Snake River spawning grounds are in Eastern Oregon and Idaho, behind dams without fish passage. The highest returns of adult salmon since counting began in 1938 at Bonneville Dam have occurred since 2000 — with the lower Snake River dams in place.
John McKern
Walla Walla