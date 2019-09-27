The city of Walla Walla received 350 letters opposing this development vs 11 letters in support of the Bachtold annexation and Hayden Homes development. Over 2,000 people have now signed petitions opposing this development. Support on Hayden Homes website “Friends of Cottonwood” totaled 27. There is overwhelming opposition considering the population of Walla Walla. Those that oppose this annexation are not just impacted homeowners ... they’re residents from all over the city … folks in government, education, tourism, utilities, farming etc. This is something of which the City Council surely is aware.
Written comments have been received by the city, and the city has outlined several areas of information that were lacking in the conceptual plan submitted by Hayden Homes. With regard to the plan submitted by Hayden Homes it’s clear the SEPA Checklist (state environmental policy) was incomplete, an old stormwater plan was used that didn’t identify any options to solve significant drainage issues, a traffic study was based on off-peak times and was based on the city’s previous policy ... and evidently a host of other items.
Based on memos from the developer to the city (available from the city), you can read the frustration in the memos from the developer that this agreement didn’t receive a fast approval even with incomplete info, and that time has now been allowed for community opposition to build. This confirms one of the biggest concerns that the developer was trying to fast track this project with little concern for issues residents have raised.
This project has red flags all over it. The fact that it’s still being considered is unfortunate, but there is a process the city must follow. The community should be concerned from comments at a recent City Council meeting when the mayor and another City Council member said they didn’t care about the economic impact and cost of this annexation.
A budget and impact to other planned projects has yet to be outlined to support this annexation. I would ask you to consider what’s at the heart of this opposition ... that existing homeowners and unsuspecting new homeowners could deal with flooding, which means people will suffer. To date the city has yet to answer the question: If they approve the annexation and flooding occurs, what liability does the city have?
If you oppose this project, attend the public hearing (still to be scheduled) and show the city that you care about the future of Walla Walla. Thank you.
Brad Walker
Walla Walla