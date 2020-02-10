Our society has a major and growing issue with so-called news outlets presenting opinion as hard news. It happens constantly on CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times, etc.
And now, the venerable Union-Bulletin has engaged in this sleight of hand.
I opened my paper Wednesday, expecting to read a news piece on the State of the Union speech of Tuesday. Instead, I found a left-leaning opinion piece on the front page posing as news.
That is unacceptable. I respectfully request the editors of the U-B to apply better judgment in this area. Reserve the front page for hard news and put the opinion pieces where they belong.
Tim Reardon
Walla Walla