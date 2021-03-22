“Our Reader’s Opinions — your letters to the editors — are the heart of the Union-Bulletin’s opinion pages, and we wouldn’t have it any other way,” was the claim in the Our Opinion column Sunday, March 21. If the letters to the editors are the heart of the Union-Bulletin’s opinion pages, then it is on life support as there were no letters to the editor last week, including Sunday.
The most popular section of the paper, one of the most local parts of the paper, and one of the most integral parts of any newspaper has seemingly been gutted to make room for articles from the Bloomberg Opinion, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Philadelphia Inquirer, and that full page story about the Marshallese community in Spokane from the Spokesman Review.
Have you not received any letters since the new prohibitive 200-word guidelines? Have you not received any letters that “conform to your policies?”
The U-B has always had a robust letters to the editor following. If it really is the heart of the U-B’s opinion pages you might want to continue committing the space so this heart can keep beating. There, 196 words.
Dorothy O'Brien
Walla Walla