With their action to all bow in prayer and ask the Lord Almighty to help them, our Founding Fathers gave this nation of ours the Constitution of the United States, the Bill of Rights and the Declaration of Independence. They wanted a free nation, a democracy where freedoms could be instituted and maintained to remain a free nation.
At this point in time, most of the Democrat candidates seeking the nomination for the President of the United States of America seem to be socialists or communists. Socialism has ruined more nations that it has preserved nations. We see what has happened to Cuba, Venezuela, Russia and other nations. These nations will never regain their freedom or democracy. We cannot let this happen to our country, the United States of America.
The Democratic Party in the United States is not the Democratic Party that your fathers and grandfathers belonged to or voted for in national and local elections. Now the Democratic Party does have some conservative people who love this nation; however, most of the Democrat representatives and senators are leaning toward socialism. There is a small step that leads from socialism to communism. We must preserve our country and our freedoms.
Unfortunately, there is only one candidate who is seeking re-election for the office of President of the United States who wants to preserve our freedoms, our country’s founding documents and our country. Even though you may not like this candidate or what he says, we truly do not have any other choice if we want to retain our freedoms and our beautiful country.
Please consider wisely for whom you vote this election year. Most Republicans want freedom and democracy.