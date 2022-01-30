Recently, while shopping in the Eastgate area of Walla Walla, I realized that I had lost my wallet. I returned to the store where I had been shopping to ask if anyone had turned in a wallet. No one had. I was distraught because now I had to notify the bank, credit card companies, etc.
Later in the day, I went to check my mail, and I found my wallet in my mailbox. A kind individual had found my wallet and went out of their way to deliver it to my home. I am eternally grateful. With all the unkind and hateful things happening in the world, this random act of kindness restores my faith in humanity and in the goodness of people.
Barbara Thatcher
Walla Walla