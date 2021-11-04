As an altar boy in Puerto Rico I learned that in the beginning there was just eternal darkness. Let there be light was commanded and those words, I thought, sounded like a musical arpeggio, like do, re, mi, fa.
Therefore, I concluded, music existed before anything else.
That dyslexic altar boy could never learn formal music but loved to listen to jazz singers such as Ella Fitzgerald, Sinatra and and Tony Bennett, this last one now suffering from Alzheimers. At age 95, Tony's memory for past events is practically gone, except for a great deal of his incredible repertoire of songs.
Last summer, he sang his last concert at a packed Radio City Music Hall. He was escorted to a dark stage and as soon as the limelight shone on him, and the first band arpeggio sounded, Tony smiled and sang and sang and sang. Twelve songs came out from his magical vocal cords, the audience giving him 17 standing ovations. His last song was I left my heart in San Francisco which ends with " your golden sun will shine for me." Let there be light, Tony, and the sun will shine for ever.
Carlos F. Acevedo MD
Walla Walla
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.