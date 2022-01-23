Do Republicans understand the hole into which they are digging themselves? They seem to have a accepted the former president as a leader to whom they must be absolutely loyal and with whom they can never disagree. Sounds to me like Stalinism, Maoism or various communist, fascist and authoritarian systems which Republicans formerly disavowed. Do Republicans really have a "glorious leader" as have the North Koreans?
Is this part of being a Republican? Is it stated somewhere that unless one absolutely agrees with the former president one cannot claim membership in the Republican Party? Must one swear loyalty to him to be a Republican? Sounds like some kind of "secret society" behavior. Perhaps there is a secret handshake also.
But there is a truth about authoritarian regimes and the leadership that demands loyalty and forswears disagreement that must be recognized. If one cannot disagree or not be anything but loyal, then one has become a slave. Whether or not the "great leader" is North Korean or the former president, is it worth the cost to become a slave?
Dick Swenson
Walla Walla