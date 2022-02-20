Oh, you of little faith, don't be afraid. God told us in Genesis 8:22, "While the earth remains, seedtime and harvest, cold and heat, summer and winter, day and night shall not cease." God further gave us two sightless and odorless gases necessary for life on earth, one being carbon dioxide which is also partly produced by burning of fossil fuels.
We all know the life-preserving benefits of CO2 and the tremendous harm of eliminating this gift of fossil fuels. But, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's theory, it is only man's burning of fossil fuels which causes climate change, notwithstanding the fact there is no distinction between natural or man-made C02. Didn't God know his creation was going to be destroyed by his life-saving gift of C02 unless we eliminate his gift of fossil fuels?
Maybe the IPCC is wrong, and God knew what he was doing. Further, how do they know that it's fossil fuels' C02 and not natural C02 that causes global warming? And how did all those prior climate changes of the last 2,000 years occur without man's help?
I think I will just go with God's plan.
Jerry Votendahl
Walla Walla