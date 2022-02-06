Contrary to what anyone may have heard, we’re unlikely to ever reach herd immunity with Covid-19, for the same reasons we’ve never, in over a century of trying, achieved herd immunity from the flu. The Covid floating around this today is different than the Covid you might have survived last year and also different from the one that’s coming, thanks to the legions of folks who’ve been trying to achieve the chimera of herd immunity by actively spreading it around and so encouraging further mutations — a self-defeating strategy.
Further, we have in our midst a radio station which has, since the start of this pandemic, insisted upon broadcasting not misinformation about this virus, but disinformation, deliberate lies. Its programming has been dismissive of common sense mandates and utterly reasonable responses and encouraged the riskiest behaviors. Sadly, many have been tuning in. A few may have died as a result.
If we cannot take life or death matters seriously, we’re doomed to do ourselves in. It won’t have been anyone’s fault but our own if we all eventually contract Covid. We could have done better, but chose not to listen or believe.
David Schmaltz
Walla Walla