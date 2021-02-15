Recently the U-B expressed the viewpoint the “Free market, not states, must drive electric car sales.” I don’t disagree.
However, the U-B viewpoint should have also argued for eliminating oil and gas subsidies, which allow us lower prices for gas and diesel fuels.
Historically, subsidies granted to the fossil fuel industry were designed to lower the cost of fossil fuel production and incentivize new domestic energy sources.
Conservative estimates put U.S. direct subsidies to the fossil fuel industry at roughly $20 billion per year; with 20 percent currently allocated to coal and 80 percent to natural gas and crude oil.
Today, U.S. taxpayer dollars continue to fund many fossil fuel subsidies that are outdated, but remain embedded within the tax code.
Jack Gisler
College Place