I'm writing in support of Officer Nat Small, the Walla Walla Police Department, the United States Marine Corps and, most importantly, of 22-year-old Corporal Claudio Patino IV.
Full disclosure, I'm a USMC combat veteran of the Vietnam era who has lost friends in combat. I completely understand and support Nat's choice of symbolism to honor a fallen friend, a Scout Sniper (hense the SS), and Marine brother. If you're not a veteran, or Gold Star parent, you cannot fully understand or appreciate Nat's memorializing his friend the way he did.
Nat should never have to defend his tattoo, and his explanation should be enough! I thank Claudio and Nat for their service! Brothers in arms.
As for the Union-Bulletin, I feel this story running on the front Page Sunday "above the fold" was undeserving and denigrating to the honor of Claudio Patino IV, a fallen hero. Our community would have been better served with student graduation as the lead story, not a witch hunt for political correctness.
We have a wonderful community here in Walla Walla, as with any community we have our seedy underbelly that the police department has to deal with. Social media, i.e. Facebook, is a double-edged sword. It can be sharp and pointed and at the same time coarse and pitted, allowing small-minded people the opportunity to become even smaller.
Steven Campeau
Walla Walla