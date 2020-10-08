I was criticized by another letter for telling readers about what Joe Biden and the Democrats have planned for us if he wins the presidency.
The writer said that Biden never said any of those things. Well, of course he hasn’t. He hasn’t told us any of his plans. He hasn’t released his list of potential judges because he doesn’t dare.
His list would be filled with leftist judges who would rule according to Democratic and leftist agendas. He won’t answer the question of whether or not he would pack the courts.
In the debate last week he refused to answer when asked. But we know the answer. He and the Democrats would ensure that the Supreme Court will be nothing more than another Democrat arm of government, and the legislation by the Supreme Court that we’ve seen in recent years would continue.
When the Democrats can’t win by the people voting, they use the Supreme Court to get their agenda passed. Roe v Wade, Obamacare, gay marriage. None of those cases were constitutional.
Chief Justice John Robert’s decided on his own that the Obamacare mandate was a tax instead of a penalty. The Constitution did not agree, but he didn’t care. And he had four automatic votes on his side with the other liberal judges. ( I know, he was supposed to be a conservative, constitutionalist, but he is not.)
This election is the most important in history because the winner will decide if we keep our freedoms (1st and 2nd Amendment rights will go first under Biden) or lose them forever. Because once the Democrats gain power, they will rig the system so a Republican will never win another election.
If you want to read what Biden actually plans for us, search for the Biden/Sanders manifesto —120 pages of it, and it spells disaster for America.
Larry Wright
Walla Walla