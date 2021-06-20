I write this letter to urge the Walla Walla Odd Fellows to require vaccination of all its employees. I'm a Walla Walla native currently living in Chicago, but I return regularly to visit my parents and my grandmother who lives at Odd Fellows.
Doris Huddell survived COVID-19, which she got while under the care of Odd Fellows, just in time to live to see her 107 year birthday. I was there to visit her in the fall, but we could only have "window visits," which were terribly confusing for her. (Why couldn't I come in? Why couldn't she come out?)
I was greatly relieved when she survived to be vaccinated. Now, however, we are being shut out again because a couple of employees have contracted COVID. Unless Odd Fellows requires staff members to be vaccinated this will only keep happening. It is not fair to the residents nor to vaccinated family members.
Either require that the staff be vaccinated or allow vaccinated family to continue to visit even during an outbreak. Our remaining time with our loved ones is precious.
Elizabeth Webster
Chicago, IL