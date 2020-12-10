The purpose of this letter is to express my objection with the Nov. 30 virtual Work Session presentation by Walla Walla City Council Member Susan Nakonieczny of the West Ward being a crime ridden and problem area where a few “bad actors” camp out, leaving trash composed of IV needles, condom wrappers and blanket piles despite the city having a sleep center with 24 hour accessibility as well as the city having a policy of no overnight camping.
The West Ward has been my home for the past seven years, and it has been frustrating that instead of the city properly investing in the area to bring it up to par, we get a report that actually made me nervous to keep my frequent fresh-air walks in this part of town, so imagine if a listener had never walked around the area at all.
I often walk in the areas that are identified as a problem, and there are businesses and residences that proudly keep up their properties. I would say that the most dangerous thing about the West Ward is that it is an industrial area, and one has to be super-careful in crossing the streets and riding bicycles because it gets so busy with traffic including large trucks.
Having a video recording of a dark spot with someone yelling at night, close-up pictures of refuse that was rather sickening — which I have never observed anything that bad — does not jibe with my experience living here. I was Susan’s opponent for her City Council seat in 2019, and you can call me a “sore loser” because I did really want to win, but I have nothing personal against her; she is a lovely and professional person.
I grieve at the way this part of town is portrayed, and I have repeated several times that the area has become less favorable to live in because of having U.S. Highway 12 having been cut through the Pine Street area and making an urban forest for a wall. A second disservice was closing the schools on the west side.
Landowners who do not have a viable business or have a residence that cannot be made liveable can be encouraged to sell rather than to keep the land not serving the public well. Self-contained neighborhoods with ample green space can be developed.
But the city leaders and residents must have the desire to encourage the development and revamping of existing homes. We must not keep the spread of homes going out on the northeast, southeast and southwest areas of town because this encourages continued neglect of the West Ward.
Sharon K. Schiller
Walla Walla