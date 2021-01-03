Carolyn Henderson’s Dec. 28 letter to the editor was a doozy.
Obedience is a virtue unless you are immature, selfish, paranoid, or all three at once.
Obedience to God is a tenet of faith and part of God’s plan to help us understand, control and find forgiveness for our sinful natures.
Members of our military are required by oath to be obedient to the U.S. Constitution.
We, as citizens, are require to be obedient to laws and regulations that help ensure, as far as possible, our collective health, safety and well being.
Ms. Henderson’s letter is clearly the work of someone who doesn’t understand slavery or the meaning of the words tyrant, despot or emperor. If she did she would not be so cavalier about the use of these words. She uses them only to foment ugliness and fearmongering.
Ms. Henderson should take a deep breath, have a cup of tea, and read “Last Stand of the Tin Can Sailors” by James D. Hornfischer if she really wants to understand the nature of obedience.
Kevin Anderson
Walla Walla