I believe an injustice is being done to those serving as nurses amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Nurses, along with assistive personnel, serve as the front line for patients suspected to have COVID-19 or those who have an active case.
Nurses have by far the most patient contact, and the highest level of risk not only to themselves, but to their families. The belief of many is that nurses are just doing what they have always done: Providing safe, quality care and advocating for those in need.
That is true, and I don’t know a single nurse who isn’t glad to be serving in that role, even with the risks involved.
Despite the willingness of those serving, however, I believe the risks they are being asked to take are not equal to the compensation they are receiving in return. Most hospitals are experiencing an acute shortage of personal protective equipment. Nurses are being asked to reuse their masks, gowns, etc. This increases their risk of infection exponentially, and is not a normal working condition.
Despite this, nurses are not given mandatory hazard pay. It’s currently up to employers whether to offer increased monetary reward for working in that environment. Few do. Nurses are being asked to take more shifts to fill staffing needs. This places the burden on them of finding and paying for childcare, not to mention increasing their exposure.
Nurses in long-term care facilities do not have access to hospital owned scrubs, and so they are at greater risk of infecting their families if they don’t purchase more changes of scrubs for themselves. These are just some of the ways that nurses actually bring home less pay than before, all with increased risk to themselves, due to working conditions with COVID-19.
You won’t hear nurses demanding additional compensation or refusing to go into work because of the conditions. They hold themselves to a much higher standard than that. I hope people can be made more aware of what nurses are being asked to do at this time, and if they feel strongly about it as I do, ask their local, state and federal governments to address these issues.
Thomas Pfeiffer
Milton-Freewater