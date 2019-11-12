I am a nursing leader at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
I have worked at medical facilities in the United States and Canada. Nursing is a rewarding career that allows you to work anywhere you wish.
Like the other nurses at Providence St. Mary Medical Center, I chose Providence. It is a values-driven, non-profit hospital that invested $17.3 million last year alone into charity care for the poor and other services befitting this community.
You might have read that Providence St. Mary is amid negotiations with United Food and Commercial Workers, which represents around 300 nurses here. Recently, some voted to authorize the union to strike against Providence St. Mary.
If UFCW chooses to strike, it still would have to give us advance notice. Providence St. Mary has plans in place to ensure ongoing care for the community should that occur.
In my opinion, this threat to strike doesn’t seem to be focused on the needs of local nurses. The union appears to be working toward a coordinated nursing strike at Providence hospitals across Washington, and wants to use Walla Walla nurses as part of that tactic.
We learned that UFCW scheduled the strike authorization vote prior to our last bargaining session, before even receiving our recent proposal. UFCW declined our request for more bargaining dates needed to reach a contract for our nurses.
I sit at the negotiations table for Providence St. Mary, so I know exactly what has been offered. You can read a summary at providence.org/wwupdate. It is a strong proposal and remains open for more bargaining.
As you can see, nurses are being offered a transition to improved benefits, pay raises and more paid time off for most.
I can tell you that the social media posts and letters about Providence taking away benefits are untrue. Nurses are in high demand. They can pick and choose the employer that treats them with respect, has values that align with theirs, and offers the best pay and benefits.
Our nurses chose to work for Providence St. Mary. They chose Providence, and continue to choose Providence. And Providence — backed by its mission, values, benefits and pay —attracts some of the finest nurses I have ever known.
Louise Dyjur, RN, PhD
Walla Walla