The U-B recently cut the word count to 200 for letters to the editor.
The U-B said that a reduced word count helps the writer “zero in on their point,” another stated it makes the letters more “readable.”
Assuming these two points are true. I have one question for all the editors.
Why don’t newspapers require all their articles to be less than 200 words? Don’t newspapers want all their articles to be more on point and more “readable”?
The last U-B’s “Our View,” was 365 words (April 20).
If editors require amateur writers like myself to use only 200 words to make our point, why don’t editors make their professional journalists do the same?
There’s a double standard.
Like most issues, “we the people” are considered to be gullible and easily programmed.
Anything the media, academia or government touts, “we the people” should except it as fact.
Nowadays, when it comes to the news, more of it is fiction, opinion or goes unreported, than it is just the facts.
Most likely, I will never really know why the word count was reduced by half just for the letters to editor section.
Richard Strozinsky
Walla Walla