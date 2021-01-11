In a way we owe a vote of thanks to those who voted to put Donald J. Trump in office. Now we all truly know the consequence of electing a deranged sociopath to the highest office in the land.
On Jan. 6 we nearly lost our republic, the greatest experiment of governance in the history of mankind. For four years a litany of lies about conspiracy theories, election fraud, white supremacy and socialism with hatred in mind had been fed to supporters by a crazed president, all in the name of pseudo patriotism.
A large percentage of that group developed into a gang of thugs who were encouraged by that evil man to invade and plunder the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C, with Congress in session. This shameful act of insurrection had not even been contemplated since the Civil War.
Only by the grace of God have we been saved from disaster. May we never again experience the threat of sedition from within our own citizenry.
And let’s be absolutely certain that our future choice for executive leadership be dedicated to serving our nation rather than ego and self-interest. We are a nation of laws and have held ourselves to be a beacon of enlightenment for the world.
In the days ahead may the Lord help us to regain that position, thereby assuring that government of and by the people is alive and well.
Al Van Cleave
Walla Walla