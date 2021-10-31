I am writing this letter today in support of Gustavo Reyna for Walla Walla City Council.
To a young voter like myself, there is nothing partisan about Gustavo’s ideas and hopes for the Walla Walla Valley. His proposed plans and initiatives for the city will bring Walla Walla up to speed with the surrounding areas with regard to smart cities and such, but his plans also make sure that industries such as agriculture, wine and downtown will thrive and continue to make Walla Walla a unique and special place to live. Gustavo’s experience as mayor pro-tem of Lafayette, Colorado, but also his local experience with multiple boards make him the ideal candidate.
I am excited to see the change that Gustavo will bring, but I am just as excited to see the Walla Walla that we all know and love thrive in the years to come under his leadership.
Please join me in voting for Gustavo Reyna for Walla Walla City Council.
Connor Lemma
Walla Walla
