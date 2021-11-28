I’m grateful to be an American, but I’m not proud of it right now.
We have a free country; we’re allowed to speak our beliefs. But what I have heard lately feels terrifying and threatens to destroy our way of life. Recently, a young clerk in a local business politely asked a man to wear a mask and offered him a free one. He in turn spit on her.
Really? A teenager doing her job gets spit on by a fellow American?
And now, members of Congress who voted for the infrastructure bill have received death threats. This is something you would hear about in communist China, not America. For the well-being of their constituents, these members voted to repair our crumbling highways and bridges and water systems. Now, they and their families are being threatened. This violent tone harms all of us and lets bullies seize power because a moderate of either party would be reluctant to risk their life to serve their community. This has to stop and people of every political persuasion must have the courage to speak out and say “Not in my America.”
Terri Cotts
Walla Walla