Contrary to Tim Eyman’s opinion in the Nov. 1 Union-Bulletin, I am not mad about the state Supreme Court not allowing the $30 car-tab initiative.
In fact, I am rather weary of initiatives that come from his corner. And I am happy to pay the regular car-tab fee and support the multitude of services that the state provides for us motorists in the state of Washington.
I trust the legislators who we the people elected to thoughtfully oversee the use of the taxes that I willingly pay for services and infrastructure that I benefit from.
I do not regard the judges as corrupt nor the politicians as arrogant.
Deanne Hoehn
Walla Walla