A letter to the editor writer on July 1 concludes masks are ineffective, especially N95 masks (Use of masks for protection questioned).
The writer claims N95 masks are useless for public protection because they have an exhaust valve. Not all N95s are so equipped, and the CDC agrees that those with valves should not be worn.
I have worn N95 masks for years for dust protection when I drive my cabless tractor. I never saw one with a valve until this year.
As for re-breathing CO2 from your exhale, you will soon know if your not getting enough oxygen. I have to slow my pace if I’m wearing one when walking across a parking lot. At 84 years, my pace is not rapid anyway.
As to re-breathing the moisture from my breath, on a hot day on the tractor, the moisture keeps the nostrils lubricated, and they feel much better at the end of the day for not breathing hot, dry air.
I’m no expert on surgical masks and cloth masks, but I am sure they are better than nothing at keeping airborne droplets out of the users nose and vice versa.
President Kennedy in his first inaugural address implored citizens to “Ask not what your country can do for you: Ask what you can do for your country.”
Right now the country needs everyone to wear masks in public. Be a Patriot. Mask up!
Jack DeWitt
Millton-Freewater