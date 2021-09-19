I appreciate the strength, dedication to community values and forward movement of city of College Place governance. I feel safe with a well-trained, soon to be body-camera-clad police force and with the early and consistent COVID-19 policies and protocols adopted by the City Council. I'm grateful for the quality, collaboration and wise decisions made by elected officials and staff.
Norma Hernandez has applied her decades of business and non-profit management to foster team leadership that works. Her tenure as council member/mayor has been marked by challenges and victory, and College Place continues to thrive. Examples include the prudent management and expansion of its infrastructure, finances (below budget), EMS system, law enforcement, inclusive community culture and civic activities.
This is a sign of committed, competent and compassionate leadership. Please join me in voting to re-elect Norma Hernandez College Place Mayor.
Cindy Widmer
College Place
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.