I know and appreciate Mayor Norma Hernandez and will vote for her to continue serving as the College Place chief executive. She is personable and listens carefully to constituents’ ideas and concerns. She is collaborative and works well with each of the city’s department leaders.
Mayor Hernandez is principled, focusing on things that work for her constituents. She is experienced, having worked in businesses, nonprofits and in city government as councilperson and mayor. Her integrity and community values are part of the public record as is her portfolio of leadership and accomplishment for the public good. She is an effective leader, wisely leveraging limited resources to make a positive difference for our citizens and community.
Mayor Hernandez’s opponent believes we should elect him, despite his lack of experience in public service, in part, because the Walla Walla County Commissioners are supporting him. Their endorsement actually sets a dangerous precedent that begs the questions: Why? And what will they expect in return?
I strongly favor a mayor who will laser-focus on the concerns and aspirations of College Place citizens and not get distracted by the special interests of partisan officials whose top priority is something other than our city’s needs.
John Cress
College Place
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.