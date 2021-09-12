I have had the great honor and privilege of meeting College Place Mayor Norma Hernandez; she is truly an extraordinary woman. She has overcome more hardships than anyone should ever have to confront and she has persevered by facing each and every obstacle with remarkable strength and courage. I have no doubt that it is those very challenges that have made her the accomplished and caring woman she is today.
In these divisive times, Mayor Hernandez always makes it a priority to find common ground. Upon meeting her, you will immediately recognize her genuine desire to serve the citizens of our community.
Mayor Hernandez is a proven leader who is both accessible and approachable, taking every opportunity to reach out to citizens. She not only listens to the concerns of her constituents, but she genuinely hears them by attempting to find workable solutions. She has demonstrated her skills and commitment both as a city council person and as mayor, and she is a gift to our community.
College Place needs Mayor Norma Hernandez not only for the problem solver that she is, but as an example of what a true public servant can and should be.
Elizabeth Brochu
College Place
