I have had the pleasure of working with dozens of elected officials and government leaders, and hopefully, I have saved the best for last as I am currently working at the pleasure of College Place Mayor Norma Hernandez. College Place has a strong mayoral governance, and I am so thankful for this during the past two years.
Mayor Hernandez has successfully lead College Place through unprecedented challenges. She has done so with intelligence, empathy and steadfastness. The backdrop of every decision made and guidance given is the well being and resiliency of the community.
Mayor Hernandez understands the city's challenges, balances wants and needs, and makes difficult decisions to ensure a successful future for College Place. She has enabled the city to thrive, tapping into its immense human resource. Her leadership provides a backdrop of support for others to achieve.
Mayor Hernandez understands the community's wants and needs, what is important and what is vital — and she knows how to accomplish meeting those needs. She doesn't take the easy way out. She demands thoughtful deliberation and decision making only after all voices are heard and all opinions tested. She is courageous and skillful and deserves your vote for mayor.
Rea Culwell
Walla Walla
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.