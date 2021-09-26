I consider myself a Walla Wallan (born, bred, educated) even though I have lived in College Place for the last 26 years. I have never interacted with local government until recently when I met Mayor Norma Hernandez. Since then, I have had several questions regarding College Place issues, and her responsiveness to them was immediate and thorough.
Norma has had several successes as mayor, but her appointment to the state Affordable Housing Advisory Board is a major accomplishment. This is one of the most important issues facing all of our communities. We should keep the person who has their finger on the pulse of this issue at the state level.
I just watched the College Place Candidate Forum offered by the Noon Rotary Club, and Norma proved that the City Council made the right choice by unanimously appointing her as mayor. She is confident, competent, knowledgeable about city government, is completely inclusive and displays an abundance of grace and optimism when confronted with what I consider to be dirty politics. Now, she deserves to be re-elected to continue her many good works for this community. She makes this “Walla Wallan” proud to be a resident of College Place.
Kathryn Zahl
College Place
