Today I received from the city of Walla Walla new instructions for recycled goods disposal. It appears only cardboard, paper and aluminum/tin cans will be accepted.
Given these new instructions. I think a city-wide ban of the sale of bottles, plastic bags, plastic, coated milk cartons and Styrofoam should be enacted immediately. These items (per the city) will now begin filling our limited land waste sites.
The common good of "recycling" has taken a turn for the worst. A notice should be issued to all packaging companies that they must change and be held accountable. Volume of reduced recycle services is their fault. As they say, Recycle Reuse and Repurpose should be Walla Walla's new future.
Steven Lefler
Walla Walla