What we need now is fact-based, intelligent problem-solving, and we need the heart to carry out our solutions.
Those who go unmasked to large gatherings or holiday events and who don’t keep social distancing risk killing the very people they claim to love.
What’s the emotional value of spreading COVID-19 in the name of “caring”? It’s hard to reopen schools and businesses when folks don’t get tested and follow simple procedures.
There are no known vaccinations for a self-satisfied ignorance and a lack of consideration.
Michael Kiefel
Walla Walla