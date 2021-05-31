The argument made by Mr. Votendahl on in the May 26 issue that, “well, Blacks commit more crimes and racism has nothing to do with it,” has been debunked.
Studies indicate that bias and racism make people of color more likely to be stopped in traffic, more likely to be charged with a crime and more likely to receive a harsher sentence.
Please read the open letter from the Washington Supreme Court dated June 4, 2020, on the need to recognize and dismantle systemic racism.
Recall the Tulsa Massacre that occurred 100 years ago. No perpetrators of these hundreds of deaths and the destruction of their community were ever arrested, charged or convicted.
Recently, it is only because of public outcry and phone videos that more murders of Blacks by whites are being investigated and prosecuted.
See the Heritage marker downtown near the Farmers Market plaza detailing the history of the Walla Walla Chinese community, and why it is gone, to understand the pervasive facts of systemic racism.
We honestly need to acknowledge and own the problem.
Hundreds of years of slavery, another hundred years of Jim Crow laws and the current efforts of white supremacists. No systemic racism? Don’t believe it!
John Lohrmann
Walla Walla