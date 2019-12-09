Syndicated columnist Marc Thiessen’s recent column “Obama’s health care promise was a lie—and it continues” was enlightening. In it he states, “As Obamacare architect Jonathan Gruber later explained, ‘the stupidity of the American voter ... was really, really critical for the thing to pass.’” Theissen mentioned several current presidential candidates apparently have a similar view. The late entry makes the same Obamacare claims in his nightly ads.
Late comer Michael Bloomberg has already spent more than one drop-out had raised in her entire campaign according to recent news reports. Bloomberg’s ads point at President Trump when claiming the rich will pay. According to Forbes Bloomberg’s net worth is more than eight (8) times President Trump’s net worth of $4.5 billion—more than enough to finance his ads.
Another point in Bloomberg’s ads is gun violence. He financially supports groups that claim to support “common sense” gun control such as Washington State’s Initiative 1639 which classified a Ruger 10/22 as an “assault” rifle—hardly common sense. Indications so far make it appear he would like to disarm law-abiding citizens while keeping his armed security guards.
Bloomberg has based the better part of his campaign on emotional public opinion topics with no true substance—and he conveniently entered too late to participate in the debates.
Jim Davison
Waitsburg