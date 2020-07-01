First let me say how much respect and appreciation I have for law enforcement and the difficult, and too often under-appreciated responsibility they have to protect and serve our communities.
I’ve taken the time to learn about Officer Nathan Small’s story and have tremendous gratitude and respect for his heroic service to our country, and to our community. And, I have a deep appreciation and empathy for his sacrifices and the noble intent of his tribute to Cpl. Claudio Patino, his fallen Marine brother.
But Officer Small has chosen to be a public servant. A public servant in a diverse country and community that is going through an important evolution of societal awareness and enlightenment.
I believe we can’t allow any public servant to display a universally condemned symbol of hate, racism, injustice and murder on their bodies any more than we would allow the symbol to be worn on a public servant’s clothing or a uniform. No matter the exemplary service, innocence or nobility of intent.
Trust is the cornerstone of leadership and public service. And allowing hate symbolism to stand in our communities undermines the foundation of public trust.
Great leaders and public servants do the right things. Not because it’s the least controversial or most popular thing to do — but because they know it’s the right thing to do.
Jet Titus
Walla Walla