Hong Kong has reported four deaths due to the coronavirus. New York City has reported 16,410.
Roughly 99% of Hong Kong residents wear masks. Nowhere near that percentage of New Yorkers wear masks and more generally only one-third of Americans do so.
What simply cannot be denied is that wearing a mask reduces the chances of spreading the virus.
As we in Walla Walla move into Phase 2 of our economic reopening plan, how about a united front for all businesses? How about a policy of "No mask, no service" for all places of business? Businesses could distribute the masks to their customers at the door. They can make masks that are forms of advertisement (“Eat at Brasserie 4,” “Chill at Iceberg”). They can try to be witty and succeed (“Shop the SAFE WAY”) or fail (“OLIVE us are protected”). Either way, they will be making it safe for all customers and workers as we open up.
And, yes, even in restaurants and wineries, people need to wear masks when they are not seated at their tables.
Our economic recovery could not be more tightly linked to our success in preventing the spread of the virus in our Valley.
Pat Henry
Walla Walla