I am writing to encourage you to vote Jenny Mayberry for Walla Walla County commissioner.
I have known Jenny for many years and can say without a doubt that she holds so many great qualities that would make her a great county commissioner.
Jenny already spends hours volunteering her time to make Walla Walla County a better place.
Her drive to succeed and help others comes naturally. No job is too big and she is willing to learn more about our county and that is just what Walla Walla County needs.
Jenny will make sure the job is done to the best of her ability by giving it her all no matter what!
Please join me and vote Jenny for Walla Walla County commissioner.
Lacy Short-Moyer
Walla Walla