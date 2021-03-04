I recently learned the Odd Fellows Home parking lot is the first lot in town to post a “No Idling” sign. I congratulate the Odd Fellows for taking this progressive step to improve air quality for everyone.
We’ve all seen cars sitting with their engines running, sometimes for many minutes, with either no one inside (as on a cold morning) or someone perusing their phone. These cars are getting zero mpg (and also contributing to noise pollution). This behavior is not limited to parking lots— I walk for exercise in my neighborhood, and often see cars idling in driveways. This seemingly inconsequential individual act actually contributes to global climate change in measurable ways. Whitman Professor Emeritus Bob Carson provided me with some disturbing numbers associated with engine idling: A 2000-5700 cc (122-350 in.³) engine idling at 600-1000 RPM exhausts polluting carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides, etc. at 1.2 to 5.7 cubic meters (42 to 200 cubic feet) per minute.
The city sustainability committee is working on ways to reduce engine idling in Walla Walla. If you own a business with a parking lot, please consider following the Odd Fellows’ example, and put up at least one “No idling” sign at the entrance. The signs cost only about $20 a piece, and can often be installed on already existing poles. These signs will help remind us all of the long-term consequences of this behavior on our immediate environment and on the future of the planet.
Jeanne McMenemy
Walla Walla