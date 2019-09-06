There is one fact we can take to the bank on the category 5 hurricane “Dorian” that stayed in place over the Bahama islands for over 40 hours.
Dorian was the largest storm to ever pass over the Atlantic waters across the Bahama Islands.
The fact that stands out the tallest and boldest is there are no climate change deniers left in the Bahama Islands, only believers who want the world to fix our planet.
Let’s all work together to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord and repair our damaged world.
Steven Leroy Rusch
Walla Walla