After reading the Our Opinion column on Sunday, June 13, about an ambulance utility fee, I can't think of a better use for general fund money that might be squandered for other purposes not as important to the community. I pay property taxes which I assumed covered the costs of these services.
I am on social security and live on a fixed income. My current utility bill runs about $158.00 per month. Adding another $12.65 per month, puts it at $170.65.
A lot of our senior citizens living in Walla Walla don't have any way to increase their spendable income, other than cutting back on social events, restaurant visits and food and water or going back to work, which is not an option for most. Many insurance companies, though, pay for some of the ambulance costs.
This is my opinion and position, not of a board that is paid by The Seattle Times with no personal position on the subject.
Jim Western
Walla Walla