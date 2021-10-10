We are fortunate in College Place to have a dedicated city government that tackles the complex issues in the interest of the public good. For those who have followed the remarkable contributions of Norma Hernandez to public service, it is apt to say that she "walks the walk" for our community.
Norma is dedicated and involved and brings commitment, transparency and fairness to the duties of our city. She listens and learns along with us and is willing to wrestle the difficult issues and takes a hard stand when leadership requires a difficult choice.
Norma Hernandez gives countless hours to our city and continues to give back to our community in ways which truly make a meaningful and positive difference. She is involved in every aspect of what is happening in our city. She is a bridge builder. She brings people and institutions together to tackle challenging issues.
Norma’s experience in a variety of leadership positions in the community makes her a trusted partner, excellent communicator and an effective collaborative problem solver.
There is no better candidate for mayor of College Place than Norma Hernandez.
Pamela Deccio
College Place
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.